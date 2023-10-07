BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting on East Delavan Avenue, according to Buffalo police.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene of a shooting call on the 1200 block of East Delavan Avenue where, they say, two men had allegedly fought each other earlier in the day. They say one of the men, allegedly, involved in the fight later fired multiple shots, striking the other involved individual.

Police say the shooting, allegedly, occurred in the vicinity of children.

The victim, a 26-year-old Buffalo man, was transported to ECMC for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Shane Colbert was arrested and charged with the following for his alleged involvement in the shooting:

One count of assault in the first degree

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

One count of reckless endangerment in the first degree