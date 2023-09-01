BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly robbed several locations in the city over a three-day span, the Buffalo Police Department announced.

Michael George, 44, was charged with one count of first-degree robbery, seven counts of third-degree robbery and one count of third-degree attempted robbery.

Police said robberies occurred at the following locations in Buffalo between Aug. 22 through Aug. 24:

2000 block of Delaware Ave.

2500 block of Delaware Ave.

1300 block of Main St.

1600 block of Elmwood Ave.

2400 block of Delaware Ave.

500 block of Niagara St.

1700 block of Clinton St.

400 block of Elmwood Ave. (attempted robbery)

2100 block of Elmwood Ave.

George was identified as a suspect in the robberies, according to police, and he was later spotted by an off-duty officer before being apprehended on Aug. 25.

In addition, George has been charged with robbery by the Amherst and Kenmore Police Departments as part of the investigation.