BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo native is being treated in a hospital in Ireland after being attacked while overseas. His sons are now raising money to fly to Dublin to be by his side.

It was a scary scene Wednesday night when Stephen Termini was kicked and beaten by teens while on his dream vacation in Dublin, Ireland. Now his sons are speaking out on the attack, calling it “terrifying.”

“He’s always been a great guy,” Michael Rizzuto said of his father. “If you needed anything, he’ll drop everything. He’ll go do whatever you needed help with. He’s helped my brother through a lot. He’s helped me through a lot. If I needed anything, he’d be there to help out. If anyone needed anything, he would help them out.”

The attack happened after the Buffalo native left his hotel in Dublin. His family says law enforcement says three teens were involved in the assault that left their father in a coma for days. He may also lose vision in one eye.

Termini’s sons say their father loved Ireland and always dreamed of retiring there. He’s traveled the country several times over the last two years. His family is shocked this attack occurred and say they are hoping to be in Ireland later this week.

“He’s not the kind of person that kind of person to just jump into something,” Michael’s brother Jesse Rizzuto said. “That’s why he went and felt comfortable that he would be okay. He was over there for a bit beforehand and he was absolutely fine. That’s why this kind of comes as a shock. You don’t really expect something like this to happen especially out of the million people over there.”

According to the Irish Times, one teenager has been arrested in connection with the assault. Stephen’s sons say that teen is due back in court on Thursday.

Termini is stable but still in a coma at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The family started a GoFundMe and in just three days, it has raised more than $100,000.

“I can’t even imagine how he was feeling at the time,” Michael Rizzuto said. “I felt pretty helpless before, but now that the GoFundMe has reached higher than my expectations and we’ve made arrangements for passports and travel, I’m starting to feel a little less helpless.”

