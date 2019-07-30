Buffalo man charged for 2017 hit-and-run that injured another driver

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– 41-year-old Larry Jones of Buffalo has been indicted for a 2017 hit-and-run crash that injured another driver.

Erie County DA John Flynn announced this afternoon Jones was arraigned on the indictment charging him with assault, leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, reckless driving, and speeding.

On June 26, 2017, at 4:26 a.m. he was allegedly speeding on Masten Avenue near East Utica Street when he caused a crash at the intersection with another vehicle, according to the DA’s office.

The victim’s vehicle crashed into a tree and hit a garage and parked car as a result of the collision. Jones allegedly abandoned his vehicle and left the scene.

Officials say the victim spent several months at Buffalo General, undergoing surgeries and physical therapy for his injuries.

Jones could see a maximum of seven years in prison. No return court date is scheduled at this time.