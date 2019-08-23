Buffalo man charged for killing his girlfriend appeared before a judge Thursday

Today, a Buffalo man charged for killing his girlfriend appeared before a judge.

24-year-old Charles Jones faces Second-degree Murder charges and police say he could be linked to two other deaths.

Today is the first time Jones has appeared in court since being arraigned after his three-hour standoff last week with Buffalo police.

He faces 25 years to life in prison if he’s found guilty of killing his former girlfriend Jacquetta Lee.

We spoke with Lee’s father, Curtis who says he hopes Jones will be locked away for good.