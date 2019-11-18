Buffalo man charged for murder and heroin overdose that led to death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Donte “Slim” Walker 28 of Buffalo is charged with murder and causing a heroin overdose that led to a death.

According to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Walker is accused of orchestrating the murder of Ryan Thurnherr on October 16, 2018, and causing the heroin overdose death of a person authorities identified as “M.O.”

Walker lured Thurnherr to an area near the East Ferry Liquor Store in Buffalo, thinking it would be a drug deal.

Shots were fired shortly after that, and Thurnherr was found dead in a vacant lot near the T-intersection of Winslow Avenue and Brooklyn Street.

The U.S. Attorney says Walker believed Thurnherr was a witness or a threat to become a witness in the ongoing DEA investigation into his drug-trafficking organization.

Walker was a leader of a heroin and cocaine trafficking organization in Buffalo between 2012 and November 2018. In 2013, Walker was responsible for the distribution of heroin to M.O., resulting in M.O.’s death.

Officials say he’s charged with the following:

murder while engaged in a continuing criminal enterprise and narcotics conspiracy

tampering with a witness

discharge of firearms causing death in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking crimes

conspiracy to distribute heroin resulting in death

several narcotics offenses

His arraignment is scheduled for November 22, at 10:30 a.m.