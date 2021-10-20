Buffalo man charged in connection with 5 bank robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they’ve made an arrest in relation to five recent bank robberies.
The arrested person wasn’t named, but police identified him as a 59-year-old Buffalo man. The announcement was made on Wednesday morning.
According to police, the robberies began in early September.
