Buffalo man charged with assaulting 17-month-old girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been charged with assaulting a 17-month-old girl.

Prosecutors say Robert Dumas, 35, caused life-threatening injuries to his girlfriend’s daughter by repeatedly assaulting her at a home on Hirschbeck Ave. this past Tuesday.

The girl was unresponsive when she was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where she still remains.

Dumas’ bail was set at $200,000, and he’ll be back in court this Tuesday.

