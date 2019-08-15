Buffalo man charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend up to 25 years in prison if he is convicted of felony charges related to an incident in July.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Elmarious Honeycutt, 26, tried to rob two people at gunpoint on Durham Ave.

The incident allegedly occurred on July 14 around 10:45 a.m.

During that time, prosecutors say Honeycutt shot one of the victims, a man, in the neck.

The shooting hospitalized the victim at ECMC, but he has since recovered.

Honeycutt was indicted on charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

He will be back in court on October 1.