Buffalo man charged with DWI after one-vehicle crash on 190

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Police responded to a one-car motor vehicle crash on the 190 in Buffalo on Saturday.

Police say the uninjured driver, 27-year-old Corey Perry of Buffalo, had a suspended license, and police found him intoxicated.

Troopers transported Perry to the Buffalo station, where his BAC was found to be .14%.

He was charged with aggravated DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation. Police say Perry has two DWI convictions within the last ten years.

According to police, he was released on appearance tickets returnable to the City of Buffalo Court on November 25 and turned over to a sober third party.

