Buffalo man charged with falsely reporting an accident following crash that left woman seriously injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A 59-year-old Buffalo man accused of making a 911 call resulting in a serious crash involving a responding Buffalo Police Officer has been arraigned, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

William Gray allegedly made a call to 911 that resulted in a crash involving a Buffalo Police vehicle responding to the false report of a person with a knife.

On April 15, it’s alleged an officer responding to the false call of a person with a knife on Wyoming Avenue collided with another vehicle on Main street near Benwood Ave as he was driving the patrol vehicle with emergency lights flashing.

According to officials, as a result of the crash, two pedestrians were hurt.

One of the pedestrians, a 29-year-old woman, remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The officer, two people in the other vehicle, and two others were treated and released from the hospital.

Gray is set to return for a felony hearing on June 26, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

The DA’s Office says Gray was released on his own recognizance.

He faces a maximum of seven years in prison if convicted on the first-degree falsely reporting an accident charge.

