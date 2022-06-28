BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been charged with killing one person and injuring another this past weekend.

Joshua Eddy, 22, was charged with murder and assault. On Sunday night, police say he fatally stabbed a 32-year-old Buffalo resident and assaulted a 27-year-old person, also from Buffalo, on the 100 block of Ideal Street.

Both victims were taken to ECMC, where the person who survived remains in stable condition.

Eddy was arrested on Monday.