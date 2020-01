BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been charged with murder in the death of a toddler.

Prosecutors say that on Tuesday, Nathaniel Baker, 23, beat two-year-old Jordan Robinson at a home on Theodore St. in Buffalo.

Robinson, his girlfriend’s son, was pronounced dead at ECMC.

A neighbor saw Baker and the mother rush the 2 year old out of this house and into a car yesterday. @news4buffalo at 5&6. pic.twitter.com/a2OfMFPIgw — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) January 8, 2020

Baker currently remains held without bail, and will be back in court on Friday.

If convicted, he could spend 25 years to life in prison.