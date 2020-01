BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutors say Clarence Bryant, 41, fatally shot 23-year-old Lakeeta Holloman, in the vicinity of Prospect Ave. and Maryland St. on November 15.

She later died from her injuries after being taken to ECMC.

Bryant was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He is currently in custody without bail.