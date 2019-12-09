Buffalo man charged with intimidating a witness after homicide case ends in acquittal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Paulino Rodriguez, 43, of Buffalo faces charges for intimidating a witness.

It’s alleged Rodriguez approached a witness of a homicide outside of the courtroom before he was to testify against the accused in that case and yelled at him.

Erie County DA John Flynn says the altercation led to a change in the testimony from what the witness previously said.

That trial ended in an acquittal.

If convicted, Rodriguez faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

No return court date is set at this time. He remains held without bail.