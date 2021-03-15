Buffalo man charged with killing infant son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been charged with causing the death of his six-month-old son.

In September 2019, first responders went to an apartment on Grote St. after receiving a report of an infant who wasn’t breathing. The boy, King Jordan, died at Oishei Children’s Hospital two days later.

His father, 37-year-old Reginald Jordan, has been charged with second-degree murder. Authorities say Jordan shook the baby and caused blunt force injuries to his head and neck.

If Jordan is convicted, he could spend 25 years to life in prison.