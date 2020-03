BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 60-year-old Buffalo man has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in relation to a cold case dating back to the 1970s.

John Sauberan was accused of killing 19-year-old Linda Tschari in February 1978. Prosecutors say he stabbed her multiple times at her home on Pooley Place in Buffalo.

If Sauberan is convicted, he could spend 25 years to life in prison. He’s currently in custody without bail.