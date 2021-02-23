Buffalo man charged with receiving images of child porn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Office of U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced a Buffalo man has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint for receiving child porn.

According to the complaint, Jeffrey Joyes, 49, used his Kik account to engage in sexual conversation with a 17-year-old girl.

During the conversation, Kennedy’s Office says Joyes received nude images that constitute child sex abuse material.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force began investigating on January 22 after receiving information from an FBI special agent in Augusta, Georgia.

Kennedy says the agent had recently interviewed the victim’s mother, who stated that her daughter met an adult male online and exchanged sexually explicit pictures and videos with him.

A forensic review of the victim’s phone showed that Joyes communicated with the victim on the Kik app between January 13 and 16.

Investigators recovered multiple photos of the victim, some of which constitute child porn. Kennedy’s Office tells News 4 there were several phone calls made between Joyes and the victim.

Joyes will initially appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge Tuesday afternoon at 4:30.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a max of 20, and a $250,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.