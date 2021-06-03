Buffalo man convicted of sexually abusing children for more than 7 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday afternoon, a Buffalo man was found guilty of sexually abusing children.

Keenen LaValley, 28, was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say the victims were abused numerous times at a location in Buffalo between June 2010 and September 2017. When the children were abused, they were 13 years old or younger.

LaValley’s conviction came after nearly two days of deliberations that followed a 4.5-day trial.

When he’s sentenced this July, LaValley could spend up to 14 years in prison.

