BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend 25 years to life in prison if he’s convicted of a fatal shooting at a stop light this past fall.
The Erie County District Attorney’s office says that on the afternoon of Oct. 16, Mujahid Miller, 44, shot John Walker, Jr., a 30-year-old Buffalo resident, while he was sitting inside a vehicle at William and Hickory.
He had been shot in the head and was unconscious when he was taken by ambulance to ECMC. A few days after this, Walker died as a result of the injury.
Miller, who was indicted on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, is being held without bail. A return court date has not yet been scheduled.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.