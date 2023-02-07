BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend 25 years to life in prison if he’s convicted of a fatal shooting at a stop light this past fall.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says that on the afternoon of Oct. 16, Mujahid Miller, 44, shot John Walker, Jr., a 30-year-old Buffalo resident, while he was sitting inside a vehicle at William and Hickory.

He had been shot in the head and was unconscious when he was taken by ambulance to ECMC. A few days after this, Walker died as a result of the injury.

Miller, who was indicted on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, is being held without bail. A return court date has not yet been scheduled.