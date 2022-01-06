Buffalo man could get 25 years for fatal stabbing near E. Ferry and Wohlers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has admitted to the 2020 killing of another man near E. Ferry Street and Wohlers Avenue.

On the night of July 29 that year, Anthony Daniels, 58, fatally stabbed 64-year-old Daryl Carter. Carter died at the scene.

Wednesday morning, Daniels pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. When he’s sentenced on February 10, Daniels could spend up to 25 years in prison.

He’s currently being held without bail.