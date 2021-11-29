Buffalo man could get 25 years for separate manslaughter, weapon possession charges

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced for manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

In July 2020, 23-year-old Mario Washington, Jr. shot Shariff Jackson while Jackson was sitting inside a vehicle in a parking lot on Delaware Avenue. Jackson, who was 28, died at the scene.

Months before this occurred, members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office searched Washington’s home on Chelsea Place. There, they found an illegal, loaded gun that was connected to him through DNA evidence.

Washington pleaded guilty to the charges against him on Monday morning. He’s currently being held without bail, and will be sentenced in January.

