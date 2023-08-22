BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a possible seven-year prison sentence after admitting to two counts of a felony regarding illegal guns.
Sean Brown’s been held on bail since November after Buffalo police served an extreme risk protection order at his Lincoln Parkway home. They say he was illegally in possession of a handgun and a rifle. The Erie County District Attorney’s office referred to what happened as a “red flag” search.
On Monday, the 55-year-old pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon and was released on his own recognizance. He’ll be sentenced on Oct. 2.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.