BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on charges of murder and assault.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office said 22-year-old Joshua Eddy stabbed two people on the night of June 26, killing one of them. The District Attorney’s Office said it happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Ideal and E. Lovejoy streets.

The person who died was identified as 32-year-old Hasheen Wilson. Prosecutors said he had several stab wounds to his chest and back.

The survivor, a 27-year-old man, suffered an injury to his upper leg. He was treated at ECMC.

Eddy will be back in court for a pre-trial conference on August 9. He’s currently being held without bail. If he’s convicted, Eddy could spend 25 years to life in prison.