Buffalo man could spend life in prison if convicted of gun, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A convicted felon living in Buffalo has been charged with a multitude of drug and gun crimes.

Law enforcement agencies came together to perform a search of the home of Joseph Bella, 47, on Thursday.

Inside, they say they found the following items:

63 grams of suspected cocaine

plastic bags

a digital scale

a shotgun and numerous rounds of ammunition

THC gummies, lollipops and other edibles

marijuana cigarettes

loose marijuana

THC vape cartridges

suspected Psilocybin mushrooms

MDMA

various pills

THC resin

Back in 2011, Bella had been convicted of cocaine possession and destruction of evidence in Florida. Because of his felony conviction, Bella was barred from owning a gun or ammunition.

More recently, officials believe Bella had been involved in the distribution of controlled substances in Buffalo for at least four years.

Following the search, Bella was charged with possessing with intent to distribute cocaine; maintaining a drug-involved premises; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and being both a felon and an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.

If convicted of these crimes, he could spend between five years and life in prison. Bella could also be forced to pay a $1 million fine.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.