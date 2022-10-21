BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a one-vehicle accident just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on William Street near Queen Street, Buffalo police said.
A Chevrolet Silverado was heading eastbound on William Street when the vehicle struck a concrete railroad viaduct and sand barrels, investigators said. The vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lane on William Street after leaving the road and going up on a grassy hillside area. The driver was declared dead at the scene.
Police are investigating if a medical emergency may have played a role.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.