Buffalo man dead following overnight shooting at downtown Embassy Suites on Delaware Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say a man was shot in an upper floor room of the Embassy Suites hotel in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue overnight during some type of gathering.

Police responded to the call just after 4 a.m. Saturday. A 31-year-old Buffalo man was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he later died.

Officials tell News 4 they’re investigating reports of multiple parties occurring at the hotel on different floors.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential line at (716) 847-2255.