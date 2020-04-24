1  of  3
Buffalo man dead following Thursday morning shooting on Langmeyer Ave.

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say a 22-year-old man is dead following a shooting just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Northeast District officers responded to the shooting in the first block of Langmeyer Avenue.

Authorities say he died at the scene.

Detectives tell us the incident appears to be targeted.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

