BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say a targeted shooting turned fatal Friday night.

Police responded to the first block of Oberlin Avenue just before 7:15 p.m.

They tell News 4 a 27-year-old Buffalo man died at the scene after he was shot multiple times.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact them on their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.