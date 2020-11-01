Buffalo man dies after shooting in vicinity of Alice and Bickford

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man is dead following a shooting that occurred Saturday night.

Buffalo police say the victim arrived in ECMC in a civilian vehicle shortly before Midnight. He was later declared deceased at the hospital.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the vicinity of Alice and Bickford avenues.

Anyone with information that could help police solve this can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

