Buffalo man enters guilty plea in East Side homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Frank Nelson III, aka “Nitty,” entered a guilty plea before a judge Friday to one count of manslaughter.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Nelson III shot 31-year-old Benjamin Babiak of Cheektowaga multiple times on the corner of Antwerp and Warring Streets on December 6, 2018, at 8:38 p.m.

Babiak died from his injuries a short time later.

Nelson’s sentencing is scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m.

He’s held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.