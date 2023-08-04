BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on manslaughter charges after allegedly stabbing a victim to death in April, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn’s office announced Friday.
The DA’s office alleged that Anthony Reynolds, 31, stabbed 26-year-old Marquese Smith once in the torso inside a building on West Utica Street between Linwood Avenue and Main Street in Buffalo just before 6 p.m. on April 6. Smith died at the scene.
Reynolds is facing a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted. He is being held without bail and will return to court for a pre-trial conference on August 22.
Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.