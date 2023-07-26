BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing 91 counts of grand larceny and another 91 counts of criminal possession of stolen property, in addition to the charges he already faces.

Coinciding with the number of grand larceny counts against him, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says Peter Christopher stole 91 parking meters from the City of Buffalo, each one valued at $1,000. According to the DA, they were taken from various locations downtown during the first three weeks of May.

Christopher was given a ticket to be arraigned on July 6, and a bench warrant was subsequently issued after he failed to appear in court.

Then on Tuesday, Christopher was arrested early in the morning after authorities say he was trespassing at an auto parts store at Clinton and New Babcock streets.

“The defendant is accused of intentionally causing damage to a vehicle while attempting to remove and steal the exhaust system,” the DA’s office said.

He was subsequently arraigned on counts of criminal mischief, attempted grand larceny, possession of burglar tools and criminal trespassing.

“A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim,” the DA’s office says. “Our office requested that the defendant be remanded as he is accused of committing the crimes while released on a pending felony case. The defendant was released under supervision.”

Alleged Criminal History

These aren’t all of the charges Christopher is facing, either. Officials say he has outstanding warrants out of Cheektowaga, as well as two pending criminal cases in Buffalo City Court.

Back in January, the DA’s office says Christopher worked with another person to steal roughly 60 metal rims, valued at $2,480, from a business on Tifft Street in Buffalo. He was arraigned on charges of grand larceny and criminal trespassing the following month.

After being released on his own recognizance, a bench warrant was issued after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date.

Additionally, in February, weeks before his arraignment on the stolen rims-related charges, authorities say Christopher committed another crime. According to them, he worked with someone in an attempt to steal change from an air machine on E. Ferry Street, intentionally damaging it. The machine was worth $3,000, while the change inside was valued at approximately $500.

The next day, he was arraigned on charges of criminal mischief and grand larceny before being released on his own recognizance. But like the other cases, officials say he failed to appear for a court date, leading to a bench warrant.

Christopher is now scheduled to appear in court on all four cases this Friday.