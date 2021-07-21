Buffalo man facing attempted murder, assault charges after double shooting on west side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend up to 25 years in prison if he’s convicted of shooting two people on the city’s west side.
Prosecutors say Edwin Calo-Montanez, 32, shot the victims with an illegal gun on West Avenue near Vermont Street this past Wednesday night. They were taken to ECMC after suffering serious injuries.
One person charged with attempted murder for shooting near Vermont Street that left two men hospitalized
Since then, Calo-Montanez has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, as well as two counts each of attempted murder and assault.
He’ll be back in court on Friday.
