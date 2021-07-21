Buffalo man facing attempted murder, assault charges after double shooting on west side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend up to 25 years in prison if he’s convicted of shooting two people on the city’s west side.

Prosecutors say Edwin Calo-Montanez, 32, shot the victims with an illegal gun on West Avenue near Vermont Street this past Wednesday night. They were taken to ECMC after suffering serious injuries.

Since then, Calo-Montanez has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, as well as two counts each of attempted murder and assault.

He’ll be back in court on Friday.

