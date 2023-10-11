BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing charges for an allegedly attacking a student and an elementary school employee last month, the Erie County DA’s office said Wednesday.

39-year-old Darnell McIntosh is accused of entering an office inside of an elementary school on the 200 block of Lawn Avenue on Sept. 26. It is alleged that he pushed a school employee to the ground and then allegedly pushed a child and then punching and kicking them.

He is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of harassment. He was released on his own recognizance.

A temporary order of protection was issued for both victims and McIntosh was ordered to stay away from the school.