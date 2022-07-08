BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing gun charges after police say they found multiple loaded guns during a search warrant.

Joseph Merrill, 32, of Buffalo, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon after police conducted a search warrant on July 4 on the 100 block of Dartmouth Avenue. Police said they recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun, a loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle, two muskets and various ammunition.

The search was conducted by the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit and the Buffalo Police Northeast District Officers.