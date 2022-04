BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge after a deadly stabbing at the metro rail station on E. Utica Street.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, Contrelle Hornsby, 29, stabbed 53-year-old Donnie Reese in February. Reese died at ECMC.

Hornsby is being held without bail and has a court appearance next month. He is facing up to 25 years in prison if convicted.