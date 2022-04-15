BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is dead after being shot in his doorway overnight.
Buffalo police responded to the incident on the first block of Pleasant Place shortly after Midnight. They say the 40-year-old victim died at the scene.
No suspects have been named. Anyone with information that could help police solve this crime can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.