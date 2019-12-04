Buffalo man found guilty of unlawful surveillance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, a judge has found 27-year-old Glendale Snead of Buffalo guilty on four counts of unlawful surveillance.

The decision comes following a three-day bench trial in November.

Buffalo Police investigated the incident after the victim filed a report with the Special Victims Unit.

A search warrant revealed sexually explicit images and videos of the victim on Snead’s cell phone. Officials say those were taken without the victim’s consent.

Sned faces a maximum of four years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.