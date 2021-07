BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting and killing a man in an auto repair shop.

38-year-old James Robbs Jr. received the sentence Wednesday morning. A jury convicted Robbs of second-degree murder and criminal weapon possession. The judge sentenced him to 35-years to life in prison.

Robbs shot 32-year old Michael Jenkins Jr. in an auto repair shop on East Ferry Street in September 2018.