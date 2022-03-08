BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, a Buffalo man has received an indeterminate sentence of one to three years in prison.

This past June, prosecutors say Franklin Andrews “recklessly” killed 22-year-old Tyler Wasinger. It happened inside Andrews’ Hobart Street apartment.

According to officials, the 24-year-old shot Wasinger in the chest with an illegal pistol. Wasinger died at the scene.

Following his arrest, Andrews was released on $100,000 bail.

This past December, he pleaded guilty to the charges against him. With this plea, Andrews faced up to 15 years in prison.

Andrews’ sentencing took place on Monday afternoon.