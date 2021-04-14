Buffalo man gets 6 years in prison for series of crimes in 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend six years in prison after pleading guilty to crimes in four separate incidents spanning across 2019.

March Arrest

In March 2019, Tombe Yanga stole a vehicle from someone at knifepoint on Arkansas St. in Buffalo. The next night, a Buffalo police officer located the stolen vehicle on Plymouth St., and saw Yanga get in it and drive away.

As police pursued Yanga onto West Ave., he got out of the vehicle and ran off before he was apprehended shortly after.

July Arrest

While seated in a vehicle on Tonawanda St., Yanga fired multiple shots into another vehicle, hitting a passenger in the back.

Buffalo police responded to the scene and were able to smell marijuana, prompting a search of the vehicle. They found two illegal pistols, and the cartridge casings found at the scene had been fired from one of them.

The gun was linked to Yanga through DNA evidence.

August Arrest

A person was attacked by three others while leaving a corner store at Grant and Hampshire streets in Buffalo. During this time, the victim’s bicycle and wallet were stolen.

Yanga was identified as one of the assailants.

September Arrest

While authorities executed a search warrant at an apartment on Grant St., Yanga was taken into custody and transported to a police station.

During a standard sweep of the police vehicle, police found a bag that contained smaller bags of cocaine and heroin.

Relating the incidents mentioned above, Yanga pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (Fourth Degree)

Attempted Murder (Second Degree)

Assault (Second Degree)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree)

Robbery (Second Degree)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Seventh Degree)

Yanga’ sentences for these crimes will run concurrently. Following his release, Yanga will spend 3.5 years under supervision.

