BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Buffalo man will be locked up for seven years after a May raid turned up illegal guns and drugs.
D’Angelo L. Allen, 44, of Buffalo, will spend seven years behind bars, followed by five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Around 6:11 a.m. on May 12, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at Allen’s Grote Street home. Investigators swept the home and found five loaded, illegal guns and narcotics determined to be a mixture of crack cocaine and fentanyl, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.
District Attorney John Flynn thanked the ECSO Narcotics and Intelligence Unit for their work on the investigation.
