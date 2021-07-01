Buffalo man gets prison time for driving into entrance of Bottoms Up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Najeeb Shabazz Jackson, 26, of Buffalo, will spend the next three and a half years in prison for intentionally driving his vehicle into the entrance of Bottoms Up in the summer of 2019.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s Office announced the sentencing on Thursday.

Two individuals were hit and suffered injuries when Jackson drove into the West Chippewa club at 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 4, 2019.

Flynn’s office says Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted assault the day his jury trial was supposed to start back in March.

Jackson will also be on five years of post release supervision, according to officials.