BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, a Buffalo man received five years of probation for causing a drunk driving incident that killed someone in March.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office said Paul McCaslin, 39, was quickly driving on McKinley Parkway near Southside Parkway when he crashed into several trees. Christopher Kleinbach, a 44-year-old Buffalo man who was injured in the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a previous News 4 report, Kleinbach was McCaslin’s passenger.

McCaslin was injured, as well, and taken from the scene in an ambulance. At the time, prosecutors said he was under the influence of alcohol.

In September, McCaslin pleaded guilty to vehicle manslaughter and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine, as well as surcharges. Additionally, his driver’s license was revoked for a year. Once he’s allowed to drive again, McCaslin will have to use an ignition interlock device in his vehicle for five years.