BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo man who stole a fire truck and about 50 bottles of alcohol this past July received a five-year probation sentence.

The sentencing of 26-year-old Yassin Abdikadir took place on Monday morning. The Erie County District Attorney’s office says Abdikadir took the fire truck not long before Midnight on the night of July 14.

At the time, they say firefighters were responding to an emergency medical services call in the area of Main and W. Huron Street.

Within minutes, officials say the truck was stolen and had struck three parked vehicles, damaging each of them. Not long after this, the fire truck was found abandoned near Delaware Avenue and Allen Street.

Abdikadir was found nearby, hiding inside a garbage tote.

Earlier that morning, around 2:30 a.m., the DA’s office says Abdikadir unlawfully entered an Ellicott Street restaurant, broke a storage cabinet lock and stole numerous bottles of alcohol valued at approximately $2,000.

In separate indictments, Abdikadir pleaded guilty to grand larceny and attempted burglary. As part of his attempted burglary plea, Abdikadir was ordered to stay away from the restaurant.

“The matter was returned to Judicial Diversion Program before Buffalo City Court Judge Barbara Johnson-Lee for adjudication,” the DA’s office said.