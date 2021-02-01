Buffalo man gets ten years in prison for trying to kill woman with samurai sword

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Sixty-one-year-old Benjamin Frost of Buffalo will spend ten years in prison for attempting to kill a woman with a samurai sword, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Frost was virtually sentenced this morning before a State Supreme Court Justice.

On March 27, 2019, Frost attacked a woman with a samurai sword, trying to kill her, inside a Kenfield Homes apartment on Edison Avenue in Buffalo.

According to the DA’s Office, the woman was treated for severe cuts to her head, arms, hand, thighs, and back at ECMC. She continues to recover from her injuries.

Frost pleaded guilty to a second-degree attempted murder charge last November.

District Attorney John Flynn’s Office also announced five years of post-release supervision for Frost.