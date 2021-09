BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a Tuesday night shooting.

They responded to the call just before midnight Tuesday in the 700 block of Norfolk Avenue.

Police tell News 4 a 32-year-old Buffalo man was “grazed by gunfire” and taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he received treatment and was released.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.