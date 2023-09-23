BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are conducting an investigation after a “suicidal male” who was allegedly holding an air rifle was shot by an officer in the early hours of Saturday morning, a police spokesperson said.

The man, a 36-year-old Buffalo resident, was taken to ECMC by ambulance. Police say he is listed in “critical but stable condition.” The officer who fired the shot was placed on leave per department policy pending an investigation by the BPD’s Internal Affairs Division.

According to police, Northwest District officers were called to an address in the 500 block of Tonawanda Street after receiving a call of a “suicidal male.” They found a 36-year-old man who detectives say was holding a pellet long gun “in an upstairs room with others in the house as officers repeatedly attempted to get him to put the weapon down.”

At some point following police commands for the man to drop the gun, police say an officer fired his gun and shot the man once in the shoulder.

According to police, detectives executed a search warrant and found that the man allegedly possessed numerous illegal firearms. He is in police custody and has charges pending for criminal possession of weapons, police said.