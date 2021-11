BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition at ECMC following an overnight shooting.

Buffalo Police tell News 4 South District officers responded to the call just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Bailey Avenue near Dingens Street.

Detectives say the shooting happened during “some type of fight or argument” in a parking lot area.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.